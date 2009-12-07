Marilyn Manson back with Evan Rachel Wood

Rocker has patched things up with ex

Marilyn Manson has rekindled his romance with Evan Rachel Wood.

The rocker, real name Brian Warner, split with the actress, 22, in October 2008.

Sometimes, you feel awkward being what you’re best at, you feel like you have to be something new,’ says Marilyn, 40.

But I think that a lot of people will agree that me being me at my best is what I need to be. I think that has really paid off because I’m back with Evan.’

Meanwhile, Marilyn has parted ways with record label Interscope after his last album The High End Of Low only sold 121,000 copies in the States.

Marilyn was previously married to dancer Dita Von Teese.

