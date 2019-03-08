Cuteness overload!

Mario Falcone drove his followers wild after sharing an adorable snap of his baby boy Parker.

The former TOWIE star appears to have adapted to fatherhood well after welcoming his first child with fiancée Becky Miesner in November 2018.

Matching his little boy in a Nike tracksuit, Mario grinned from ear-to-ear as he posed on a kitchen floor with his son, who imitated his dad with a beaming smile of his own. So cute!

Captioning the snap, Mario said: ‘2 peas in a pod ❤️’

Mario’s followers couldn’t contain themselves, as they appeared to burst over the delightful photo.

One said: ‘This is the cutest thing 😍😩.’

Another added: ‘Awwwwhhh cuteness overload 😍💕.’

A third said: ‘Omg I can’t cope with the cuteness 😍 😩.’

And a fourth gushed: ‘OMG that is just adorable 😍🙊 he is too cute x.’

Mario’s ‘cuteness overload’ comes after he praised the women in his life to mark International Women’s Day.

Sharing a sweet montage of snaps of his fiancée, mum Kim and his two sisters, Giovanna and Giorgina, Mario said: ‘Happy international women’s day to my female followers!

‘I wouldn’t be half the man I am today without the love and support of these 4 women ❤️ @beckymiesner1 @kim.falcone @giorgina_falcone @mrsgifletcher ❤️.’

His mum loved her shout-out, commenting on the snap: ‘Lovely thing to say son ♥️😘Xx.’

While his followers appreciated the gesture too, with one commenting: ‘Aww that’s so sweet 💓 love the gratitude u give to the women in ur life 👌👏 and thanks for wishing all us ladies a Happy international women’s day 😘 x.’

Another added: ‘This is adorable!! He knows he’s surrounded by good strong women!! 💗x.’

And a third simply said: ‘You’re a good egg.’

Meanwhile, Mario revealed after the birth of his son last year that he’s never felt a love quite like the love he has for Parker.

‘I’ve never seen something so beautiful as childbirth,’ he told OK! Magazine.

‘When I held him for the first time, this feeling came over me that I can’t describe. It’s bigger than love. I love Becky more than anything in the world but I love Parker in a different way. I can’t imagine life without him.’