TOWIE’s Mario Falcone shares SHOCK body transformation after vowing to lose his ‘dad bod’

Mario has completely changed his body

Mario Falcone has showcased the drastic results from a recent lifestyle change after admitting he was getting a premature ‘dad bod’.

The former TOWIE star – who’s fiancé Becky Miesner, is currently pregnant with their first child – has transformed his body by changing up his nutrition and exercise regime.

Mario, 30, shared his AH-mazing transformation displaying a before and after pic to his 1.1 million Instagram followers.

‘Here’s my 30 day result!… So as I mentioned I wanted to change my pre Dad bod!! Everything in my life is great, I am happy and content but the one thing that’s got me down over the last year or so is my body,’ he confessed.

Here’s my 30 day result!… So as I mentioned I wanted to change my pre Dad bod!! Everything in my life is great, I am happy and content but the one thing that's got me down over the last year or so is my body. I used to be into my training and nutrition but lost sight of it! I needed a challenge to get me back on track so took up Ferne and Dani's advice and tried Herbalife. Now I understand why these products do what they do, when you can give your body complete nutrition and good exercise it’s the body that does the miracles not the product. However with 95% of the UK having either the wrong or no breakfast at all this is where Herbalife Nutrition has worked a dream for me, giving myself good balance in Marcos, plenty of micros, phytos and fibre it has helped me gain a result that I’m so happy with in only 30 days. This is not a paid post as I’ve only decided to use and share what I truly believe in. I didn’t know it before but now can see the reason why Herbalife Nutrition is the worlds leading nutrition brand. If you’re in the position I was and want to make a change drop me a DM on @fitwithfalcone and I’ll send you the exact plan @spillsy17 had tailored for me. I’m also happy to send any girls that need to make some positive changes a plan too Thanks for all the support so far 🙏🏼💪🏼💚

Adding: ‘I used to be into my training and nutrition but lost sight of it!’

It’s clear that Mario has got the fitness bug back, as he has been sharing videos of some of his workouts which include exercises such as, squats, lunges and dead lifts.

He previously admitted that he felt the need to change his lifestyle after he saw pictures of himself that he wasn’t so keen on.

The star shared the snap with his followers writing: ‘So after seeing these pictures of me not looking my best and prematurely getting a ‘dad bod’ I have decided to take some action, get a good physique and just generally live a healthier life style!

However, fans of Mario felt as though he was looking pretty fine just as he was, with one person writing: ‘You look great as you are Mario. You don’t need to change your body!’

Another wrote: ‘I think you look perfectly normal!! Nothing wrong with this body at all.’

While a third added: ‘I’d have to work out for 6months with strict diet to even Look like this at ya worst lad haha.’

Well, we think Mario is looking just fab with or without his so called ‘dad bod’.