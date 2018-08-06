Mark Wright declares his love for wife Michelle in touching Instagram post...

Mark Wright paid the ultimate commitment tribute to wife Michelle Keegan when he uploaded a loved up snap of the pair – prompting co-host Mario Lopez to joke that it proves ‘she exists’.

The 31-year-old former TOWIE star, who is currently in Los Angeles working as host of EXTRA TV, uploaded the cute photo to his Instastory and later posted it on his profile with the caption: ‘Whenever, whatever, wherever I’ve got you’ followed by a praised hands emoji.

Despite spending many months apart, due to their work commitments – with Mark presenting in LA and Michelle Keegan filming Our Girl – the pair have proven they’re as loved up as ever.

The post prompted Mark’s friend and co-star Mario Lopez to write: ‘Oh! She exists :)’ – after previously ribbing the reality star about his mystery missus.

Whenever, whatever, wherever 🙌 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Aug 5, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

Meanwhile Mark’s mum Carol Wright, gives her views on the pair, she wrote: ‘Couple goals these two will last for ever x’ followed by four red heart emojis. And Carol’s not the only one, Mark’s previous Take Me Out: The Gossip co-host Laura Jackson agreed and commented: ‘Couple goals,’ alongside red heart and sunshine emojis.

But some fans couldn’t take Mario’s cheeky comment as a bit of fun, with one fan writing in response to Mario’s comment: ‘just because they don’t post about each other all the time doesn’t mean they are no longer together or that they don’t love each other. They are entitled to live their married life away from social media.’ Meanwhile, another wrote: ‘because he needs to share pictures of her on Instagram to be in love! I’m pretty sure it’s a joke… but a pretty bad one,’ and a third defended: ‘It’s a joke guys! Pretty sure these 2 work (ed) together! He’s winding him up chill out!’