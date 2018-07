Take That star breaks hand changing lightbulb

Mark Owen fractured his hand while trying to change a lightbulb.

The Take That singer, 35, was trying to replace an outdoor light at his home when he fell off a ladder on to stone steps.

The star, who had just returned from promoting the band’s new album in Taiwan, fractured two bones in his right hand.

But fortunately for fans, Mark has vowed to continue with the tour – despite having to wear a plaster cast for six weeks.