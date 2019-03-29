That's what you call bronzed!

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan sent temperatures soaring as they shared more snaps from their getaway to Barbados.

The married couple showed off their enviable tans as they enjoyed some down time on the beach at a Sandals resort yesterday.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Michelle Keegan STUNS fans as she poses in bikini for make-up free selfie on holiday with Mark Wright: ‘Utterly beautiful’

Taking to Instagram, 31-year-old Michelle gave fans a sneak peak into their romantic holiday – and she certainly looks good!

In the first post, the pair are stood outside a villa on the sand as they have a giggle while the sun goes down.

The former Coronation Street star looks sensational in a yellow and red floral bikini which features wraparound straps – which no doubt makes for dodgy strap marks!

Michelle wore her long brunette locks down in loose beach waves and accessorised with a pair of sunglasses as she smiled for the camera.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Mark only has eyes for his wife and can be seen gazing at her as he holds her hand.

The former TOWIE star, who recently quit his presenting role in the US, showed off his muscular physique in a pair of pink printed swim shorts.

Unsurprisingly, the hot couple were inundated with compliments from fans – and even some famous friends and family.

Mark’s cousin, Elliott Wright simply posted: ‘💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️’ while former Corrie actress Georgia May Foote wrote: ‘Oh my 😍’

One fan was impressed and commented: ‘omg goals 😍 that actual body !!!’ while another added: ‘the two of them are just 🔥’

The pair are no doubt enjoying spending some quality time together again after enduring a long distance relationship when Mark was living and working in Los Angeles.

Speaking to The Sun, the Essex star said: ‘I’m no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time.’

He added: ‘It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family. I’ll always be grateful to the show Extra for the amazing opportunity they gave me.

‘I loved my time at Extra and I love my bosses, who I’ve left on great terms with, so I look forward to working with them more in the future.’