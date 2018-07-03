This has really got fans talking...

Michelle Keegan fans are speculating whether she could be pregnant after Mark Wright’s dad made a very cryptic comment about her on social media.

The presenter’s father – also called Mark Wright and often known as Big Mark – posted a snap from son Josh’s recent wedding in Majorca which shows Michelle beaming for the camera.

In the photo the 31-year-old wears a vibrant orange dress and holds a fan in her hand.

Big Mark sent his followers into a spin by captioning the picture: ‘And a big thank you to my daughter in law #youknowweknow’

This quickly got everyone wondering what it could mean and many fans questioned whether Michelle could be expecting.

‘Baby on the way maybe?’ one commented, whilst another hopefully wrote: ‘Oh this baby will be so beautiful’

And one joked: ‘I’m guessing you may have let the cat out of the bag!’

Other fans weren’t so convinced that the actress could be having a baby though, with one pointing out: ‘Jeez why does everyone just assume she’s pregnant… I’m sure her father in law wouldn’t put it out there before they did!’

And with Michelle’s hubby Mark currently spending most of his time in Los Angeles for his job on US entertainment show Extra, another argued: ‘She’s not pregnant, they barely see each other for her to be.’

‘Sounds like an ‘in’ joke…doesn’t mean anything,’ a fellow observer said.

Big Mark has since deleted the Instagram post, and according to The Sun an insider has claimed that Michelle isn’t pregnant.

It comes after the family all gathered to celebrate Josh’s wedding to partner Hollie Kane.

Mark, 31, couldn’t hide his joy at the occasion and was full of praise for his younger sibling.

‘I am so proud of my brother every day,’ the former TOWIE star tells Hello! magazine. ‘He is my best friend, the kindest, most special man on the planet.’

Awww.