Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan enjoyed a luxury getaway in Barbados last week, before jetting off to Mallorca yesterday for even more fun in the sun, but the loved up pair haven’t forgotten to share snippets of the holiday with fans.

Taking to Instagram last night, 31-year-old actress Michelle posted a saucy snap as she posed bar-side in a tight, snakeskin print dress.

The bronzed babe can be seen throwing her head back and blowing a cheeky kiss at the camera, and captioned the pic: ‘I promise you I have friends with me at this bar.’

Mark, 32, was quick to comment on the post, and wrote: ‘Beautiful, and you’re not too bad either x’

Fans agreed with the former TOWIE star, with one commenting: ‘Exquisite Michelle, just exquisite,’ while another fawned over the telly star’s outfit choice, adding: ‘This is a lush dress!’

The couple have shared a series of other envy inducing pics, documenting the luxurious details of their sun-soaked getaway.

Swimsuit clad and frolicking on the beach, the hubby and wife duo can be seen posing on the sand in an image uploaded to Mark’s Instagram profile.

Grinning and wrapping his arm around Michelle, a loved up Mark captioned the post with the sweet words: ‘I got you babe.’

Some celeb pals of the two were sure to show their love for the snapshot, with former Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh, 37, and ex-TOWIE star Lydia Bright ,29, commenting with red heart emojis.

Followers of the couple, who have been married since 2015, were also treated to a sneak peak of what Mark and Michelle have dined on during their extravagant trip.

Taking to her Instagram story, the former Corrie star shared a video of a decadent dinner-time spread, captioning the post: ‘Best part of the day.’ Relatable!

Meanwhile Mark gave a shout out to older cousin and Playa In Marbella star, Elliot Wright while dining at his Spanish restaurant Olivia’s La Cala, sharing a photo as he enjoyed a giant platter of sushi at the eatery.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.