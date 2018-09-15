There’s no stopping the former TOWIE star!

With his career as a presenter across the pond going from strength-to-strength, it’s been revealed Mark Wright has landed a new job a bit closer to home.

Mark, 31, is the new face of Matalan’s menswear line and he’ll also host a new show for the fashion brand.

A source told The Sun: ‘Mark has signed a big money deal to be the face of Matalan. It’s a huge deal – he’s being coy about how much it’s worth but it’s a lot.

‘He’ll be the new menswear ambassador and co-host their new show, called The Show. He’ll also have his own edit of the menswear line – clothes he loves and has picked out.’

No doubt he’ll be looking to wife Michelle Keegan for advice, who has plenty of experience when it comes to working with fashion brands.

Former Coronation Street actress Michelle, also 31, has fronted campaigns for Lipsy and cosmetics giant Revlon, and has also launched a home and garden collection with Very.

Mark’s new career move comes after he confirmed he and Michelle – who tied the knot in 2015 – will start trying for a baby in the coming months.

He said: ‘We say we’re going to try every year but something comes up with work. So it’ll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we’ll try next year.

‘It’ll be around December or January, we’ll talk about it and go from there.’