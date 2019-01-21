Since tying the knot in 2015, Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been an endless source of couple goals.

From their fantastic genetics to their enviable showbiz lifestyles, the duo make marriage look like a breezy walk in the park – despite their regular long distance status.

Most recently, 31-year-old Michelle has taken to social media to wish her hubby a happy birthday – as the ex-TOWIE cast member chimed in his 32nd birthday over the weekend.



Sharing a series of snaps from throughout the years, former Corrie star Mich has got us well and truly in our feels. In the first snap, the duo enjoy a cute embrace – with Michelle balanced on Mark’s lap for the sweet shot. ‘Happy birthday to my @wrighty_,’ Mich captioned the post.



In the following snap, the genetically-blessed couple cuddled up again. Revealing Wrighty’s dark side, Michelle captioned the photo: ‘The most competitive person I know in my life.’



Continuing in the next post, she then added that her hubby ‘never fails to make her smile’ – despite his competitive nature Balancing on Mark’s back, the couple pose for a snap outside the Disneyland palace. Yup, the stuff of fairy tales right there!





Sharing a couple of other shots from their personal photo album, Michelle added that she is ‘so proud’ of her husband of almost three years.

‘So proud of you xxx,’ she shared.





The couple have been subjected to much scrutiny over the years, with their long distance status leading to much speculation of a forthcoming split. As Mark busied himself in L.A, as his American presenting career went from strength to strength, Michelle continued filming BBC drama Our Girl in South Africa.

Opening up about their marital dynamic, Michelle recently told the Daily Star: ‘It’s private and I don’t care if someone thinks it’s bad and that we’ve got different careers. Yeah we have, and I’m proud of that.

‘Mark sometimes comes home for a weekend and no one know he’s even there. Over the years we’ve learned how to do that.’

Happy birthday, Mark!