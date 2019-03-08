SO cute!

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan looked the picture of happiness as they made a rare red carpet appearance at the Global Awards 2019.

The couple put on an adorable display as they stepped out to celebrate music played on British radio stations at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo on Thursday night.

And Michelle, 31, made sure she grabbed peoples’ attention by wearing a vibrant pink trouser suit as she posed for photos alongside her husband.

Mark, 32, wisely didn’t distract from his wife’s stunning display as he kept it simple in a smart navy suit, casual white T-shirt and matching Alexander McQueen trainers.

The couple’s loved-up appearance comes after Mark returned to the UK to spend more time with his wife after living in America for the last two years.

The former TOWIE star quit his lucrative job as a presenter on Extra, admitting Michelle was the driving force behind his decision.

‘Michelle was the reason I knew I would never move there forever,’ he said.

‘She’s the best wife I could have dreamed of, the most important person in my life and the one who helped convince me to go to America in the first place.’

Mark also revealed Michelle’s adorable reaction when he broke the news that he was coming home.

‘She always supported my decision and never once asked me to come home. When I told her, she cried with happiness,’ he told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

‘She was over the moon, but she didn’t want to tell me that before because she never wanted the decision to be based on her.’

Meanwhile, Mark revealed that while there’s pressure on him and Michelle to expand their family, they’re definitely in no rush to do so.

‘There is pressure, but it’s fun pressure and everyone is excited for the day it does happen. I’m always broody. I love kids,’ Mark said on This Morning on Monday.

‘We are not in a rush though, because we are both so busy and Michelle is off to do another series of Our Girl and potentially another series. When is the time right? Well, right now it’s not.’