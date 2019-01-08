This is so cute!

After spending most of 2018 apart, Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan were finally reunited over the festive period.

The couple spent Christmas together back in Blighty but have now jetted across the pond to LA as Mark gets back to work as a presenter for Extra TV.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Mark Wright plays hilarious prank on Michelle Keegan as they finally reunite for Christmas

And while spending some much needed time as a couple, the TOWIE star has sent his wife an adorable message on social media.

Taking to Instagram, 31-year-old Mark shared a sweet throwback selfie of the pair on set of Michelle’s BBC1 drama Our Girl, alongside the message: ‘Get behind @michkeegan and vote for her to win an NTA.’

And Michelle, 31, is clearly delighted with her hubby’s rare public display of affection as she re-shared the post on her own Instagram Stories with a kiss emoji. AW!

The former Coronation Street actress has been nominated for the Best Drama Performance gong following her portrayal of L. Cpl Georgie Lane in Our Girl.

Although she’s facing some tough competition against the likes of Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker and Richard Madden from the Bodyguard.

Meanwhile, the celeb couple – who got married in 2015 – recently rubbed shoulders with A Listers when they attended a glitzy event hosted by Drake at Delilah club in West Hollywood.

Looking more loved-up than ever, Mark was a long way away from his Essex days as he dressed head to toe in Gucci and slicked his hair into a quiff.

Meanwhile, Michelle stepped out in a simple white blouse which flashed her toned abs, jeans and strappy heels as they partied until 4am with the rap star.

This comes after reality star Mark recently opened up about starting a family with his wife.

Speaking to The Sun Online, he revealed: ‘We say we’re going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work.

‘So it’ll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we’ll try next year.

‘It’ll be around December or January, we’ll talk about it and we’ll go from there.’