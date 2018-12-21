LOL!

Mark Wright has finally reunited with his wife Michelle Keegan for the Christmas period after spending weeks apart.

The TOWIE star is still currently living in LA while he presents entertainment show Extra, but jetted home to celebrate the festivities with his other half.

And squeezing in some last minute shopping, the pair decided to spend some quality time together on Thursday evening by looking around Selfridges in London.

But it didn’t take long for cheeky Mark to play a prank on the Our Girl actress as he followed her around the department store before unexpectedly jumping out from behind.

Sharing the hilarious moment on his Instagram Stories, Mark can be heard laughing in the background as his wife jumps out of her skin.

Meanwhile, this comes after 31-year-old Michelle opened up about living in the UK alone while her husband pursues his career across the pond.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, she said: ‘I’m a bit all over the place, so at the minute I really don’t know. I’m staying in an apartment in Manchester and I’ve unpacked, so I suppose that’s my base. Mark’s still in LA, so I’m not in Essex.

‘If I need home comforts I go to my mum’s, and that’s where my dogs are. Any down time I have I go round to my mum’s for dinner, so on balance, to be fair probably my mum’s is home.’

Although it looks like Mark could be home for good a lot sooner than expected after it was recently reported the 31-year-old has asked to leave his role on Extra and return to the UK.

An insider told The Sun: ‘Mark has asked to leave EXTRA in the USA, as he wants to return to the UK and be with Michelle.

‘He is also hosting The Bachelor here next year, and has other UK TV offers which he can’t do if he stays at EXTRA.

‘It’s been an amazing experience the time feels right for him to move on.’