Looks like so much fun!

Mark Wright and wife Michelle Keegan gave fans a glimpse into their fun-filled skiing holiday after he quit his presenting job in Los Angeles to spend more time with his family.

The 32-year-old and Michelle, 31, took to the slopes during a lavish getaway with pals to Val d’Isère, a ski resort in the French Alps.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Mark Wright MOCKS wife Michelle Keegan as she runs errands in her slippers

Documenting their fun on social media, Mark and Michelle shared a number of snaps to keep their fans in the loop as they zipped down mountains.

In one clip posted to Mark’s Instagram Stories, he appeared to be enjoying a leisurely ski down a hillside, with Michelle by his side in a rainbow print ski suit.

The couple also made sure to indulge during their trip, as Mark shared a snap of an Irish coffee while Michelle enjoyed a creamy hot chocolate before the duo headed out for pizza.

Mark also gushed about his loved-ones as he uploaded a snap with their pals, captioning it: ‘Living our best life !! Nothing in the world beats skiing trips for me.

‘Making the greatest memories, surrounded by beauty every day with great people.’

The couples fun trip comes after Mark announced he has quit his lucrative US presenting gig on Extra to move back to Blighty.

Opening up about his decision to move back to Essex, Mark said: ‘I’m no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time.

‘It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family.’

Speaking to The Sun, he added: ‘I’ll always be grateful to the show Extra for the amazing opportunity they gave me.

‘I loved my time at Extra and I love my bosses, who I’ve left on great terms with, so I look forward to working with them more in the future.’

Mark will be working on the new series of The Bachelor on Channel 5 as his first full-time role in the UK.