Too cute!

Mark Wright has paid a gushing tribute to wife Michelle Keegan as the pair celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary.

The former TOWIE star, 32, shared two throwback snaps from the pair’s wedding day when they exchanged vows at their celebrity-packed ceremony in Bury St Edmonds.

‘4 years ago today !! How time flies when you’re having fun,’ Mark wrote.

‘You make me so happy and I’m so proud of you. You complete me. Happy anniversary my love.’

Mark’s younger sister Natalya was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: ‘Happy Anniversary both of you.’

More: Joe Swash shares sweet pictures of baby boy after Stacey Solomon gives birth ‘earlier than planned’

The sweet post comes after Mark, who moved back to the UK earlier this year after two years based in Los Angeles, branded his marriage to Michelle ‘perfect’.

Happy to be back living with his wife, he said: ‘It’s perfect and it makes it more fun knowing we’re seeing each other and settled back home.’

When quizzed about kids, he added to the Mail Online: ‘We have no plans for babies yet, we’re both busy with work and have no plans at all at the moment but obviously at some point in the future.’

Mark also opened up about their life behind closed doors, saying they love nothing more than to cook and watch films at home.

‘We love home life, I said it last night while we were cooking dinner. We love cooking and watching films…

‘Normal life for us is like date night. We go to the shop, we get our food and we cook it and we choose our film and we just love it.

‘It’s like an event for us, just real life we love it. Doors shut, with the dogs, it just never gets old.’

Mark is currently in Spain with the entire Wright family who have been celebrating at Elliott Wright’s restaurant Olivia’s La Cala.

More: Lauren Goodger ‘explains’ shock photos that left her looking virtually unrecognisable

Mark’s best pal Arg also flew in to provide the entertainment at the epic family bash.

However, there appeared to be one very important person missing – Michelle – though Mark explained she’s currently filming in South Africa.

He said, ‘I’ve just spent the last two and a half weeks in South Africa… not working, just with my wife while she works and I’ve spent the most lovely time with her.’