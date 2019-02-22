You can’t be glam all the time…

Mark Wright had a good laugh at wife Michelle Keegan after she opted for some unusual footwear to run some errands on Thursday.

The 31-year-old mocked the Our Girl actress, also 31, for choosing to wear a pair of slippers to pick up a parcel.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares adorable tribute to husband Mark Wright after hitting out at ‘rift’ rumours

Casually waiting at their local depot, Mark filmed an unwitting Michelle as she strolled around the office in her fluffy footwear.

Discovering she was on camera, the usually glamorous Michelle seemed less than impressed that she was being filmed as she glared at Mark while pacing around the depot office waiting for her parcel.

Sharing clips of Michelle in her slippers to his Instagram Stories, Mark captioned them: ‘What are thooooooose… ‘ and ‘My girl keeps it real, really real.’

Michelle’s casual outing comes after her hubby announced he has quit his lucrative US presenting gig on Extra to move back to Blighty.

Opening up about his decision to move back to Essex, Mark said: ‘I’m no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time.

‘It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family.’

Speaking to The Sun, he added: ‘I’ll always be grateful to the show Extra for the amazing opportunity they gave me.

‘I loved my time at Extra and I love my bosses, who I’ve left on great terms with, so I look forward to working with them more in the future.’

Mark will be working on the new series of The Bachelor on Channel 5 as his first full-time role in the UK.

We’re sure Michelle is thrilled to have you home full-time, Mark.