This is too cute!

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are usually private when it comes to public displays of affections.

But now TOWIE star Mark has posted a rare photo next to his other half alongside an adorable tribue.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old shared a snap of himself and Michelle while on a recent ski trip in the French Alps.

Looking happier than ever, Mark can be seen with a huge smile on his face as his Our Girl actress wife wraps her arm around him.

‘The A team 👊,’ the star sweetly captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram The A team 👊 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Apr 28, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

And fans absolutely loved the photo, with one writing: ‘Couple goals ❤️ private life, happy life ❤️’

‘You really are couple goals! 💞,’ agreed a second, and a third added: ‘Omg could they be any hotter 🔥😍 surprised the snow hasn’t melted.’

Other followers couldn’t help but speculate over the couple’s future, as another wrote: ‘Have children already 😍😍,’ and someone else penned: ‘Beautiful picture to show your kids.’

Meanwhile, it’s back to work for Michelle this week as she shared a snap from the set of BBC drama Our Girl.

Posting on her own Insta account, the former Coronation Street actress was up bright and early as she captured the sun rising.

This comes after Mark left his presenting role on US show Extra to move back to the UK earlier this year.

The reality pro has spent the last two years living apart from Michelle, but has now bowed out of Hollywood to spend more time with his wife.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: ‘I’m no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time.’

He added: ‘It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family. I’ll always be grateful to the show Extra for the amazing opportunity they gave me. I loved my time at Extra and I love my bosses, who I’ve left on great terms with, so I look forward to working with them more in the future.’