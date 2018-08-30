The Essex lad has changed since living stateside

Mark Wright left his Essex roots and relocated to sunny Los Angeles a year ago now and now he’s revealed how the sunny state has changed him.

The former TOWIE star decided to move stateside after he landed a job as a presenter on US entertainment channel, Extra TV.

And, while his accent is a bit more elegant after undergoing elocution lessons, Mark, 31, has actually revealed the one thing that has changed most since his move is his diet.

His Extra TV co-host Renee Bargh told his 1.5 million Instagram followers, ‘So Wrighty has been in LA a year now, what is the most LA thing you do?’

‘Erm, well my diet is changing, I eat a lot less red meat and I used love red meat,’ Mark replied.

Adding: ‘And, I’m partial to the odd vegan meal, which I thought I’d never say!’

Well, it looks like the city most definitely is having an impact on the Essex lad, although there is one thing from home still loves.

‘So although I say my diet is changing a little bit, I still miss things from home. Have you ever had pie and mash?’ he asked Renee.

But, it’s clear the Australian native was unaware of the London’s East End tradition of pie, mash and liquor, as she responded: ‘Like a pie with mash potato on top?’

So when Mark asked if she’d had jellied eels, it’s no surprise that she looked very confused.

Despite Mark’s big move to the US, he made a huge impact last week when he co-hosted This Morning alongside The Saturdays’ singer Mollie King.

And, with the pair proving a hit with the viewers, who knows, perhaps we’ll be getting Mark back on our screens sooner rather than later.

We’ve got our fingers crossed!