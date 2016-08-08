Thought you knew everything about TOWIEs most famous family? Think again!

We know A LOT about Mark Wright, so much so that he’d probably be our ‘Specialist Subject’ were we ever to make it to MasterMind.

But did you ever know he had a secret sister!? She’s called Natalya. Has just turned 16-year-old, and is drop, dead GORGEOUS!

Check her out…

Tonight ❤️💋 #RevlonBall #Selfie @revlon @revlon_uk A post shared by NATALYA WRIGHT. (@natalyawright_x) on Jul 21, 2016 at 1:56pm PDT

Carole (Mark’s mum) gave birth to Natalya when she was 40-year-old, making her the youngest Wright sibling with TOWIE stars Jess being 30 and Mark, 29, and then footballer Josh being 26.

I love my mumma 💛💛💛💛 A post shared by NATALYA WRIGHT. (@natalyawright_x) on Jul 11, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

So can we be expecting Natalya to be making an appearance on the ITVbe show in the near future?

‘It’s just not for me, ‘ she has admitted. ‘I wouldn’t mind being famous but not for appearing on reality TV, maybe for modelling or acting.’

Natalya has just finished her GCSE and is heading to college in September to study fashion. ‘I love window dressing and design,’ she said.

As for her love life, Natalya’s sorted. She’s dating a a guy called Tommy who she’s been with for two years – cute!

Get me back here with my favourite 💗 xxxxxx A post shared by NATALYA WRIGHT. (@natalyawright_x) on Jul 18, 2016 at 12:46pm PDT

So what else do we know about Natalya?

She has a horse and is a keen rider – he’s called Albie.

She was a bridesmaid at Mark and Michelle Keegan‘s wedding

Can't believe this was a year ago today… The best day ever 💍👰🏼🎩 Happy anniversary to you both @michkeegan @wrighty_ Xoxo #M&M A post shared by NATALYA WRIGHT. (@natalyawright_x) on May 24, 2016 at 3:47am PDT

She’s done a touch of modelling in the past

🌺🌸🌷💐… @lipstick_uk @sistaglamuk New summer range now online Xxx A post shared by NATALYA WRIGHT. (@natalyawright_x) on May 15, 2016 at 7:19am PDT

One of her favourite restaurants is Sheesh in Essex.

She has a sausage dog called Bubbles and loves it A LOT

Happy 5th birthday to my not so little bubs💗🐶💝… I love you so much xx A post shared by NATALYA WRIGHT. (@natalyawright_x) on Oct 13, 2015 at 5:49am PDT

And, if we take sister Jess’ word for it, Natalya could be becoming and Auntie soon!

Despite rumours that brother Mark and Michelle are on the rocks, Jess has revealed her younger sibling Mark is happily loved up with his wife Michelle and hinted that they were even planning on starting a family soon.

Speaking to the Sunday People, Jess revealed: ‘Hopefully it’s not too long until I’ll be an aunty. They’ve both been busy but I can’t wait.’

Ooo – we can’t wait either!

