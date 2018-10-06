It looks like the former TOWIE star is going to be busier than ever!

It’s official: Mark Wright is one of the busiest men in showbiz.

The former TOWIE star has taken time off from presenting US show Extra TV to jet to South Africa for his new job hosting dating show The Bachelor!

Mark, 31, took to Instagram to share a snap from the plane as he prepared to start the exciting role, which will see The Bachelor returning to UK TV for the first time since 2012.

A source told The Sun: ‘Mark has already had an incredibly busy year presenting Extra. He’s really excited to get stuck in with the show though and looking forward to lending his professional dating expertise.’

We couldn’t think of anyone better for the job than the man who wooed Michelle Keegan…

It comes after Mark was named as the new face of Matalan, which will see him release a collection of his menswear picks and host the fashion brand’s new show alongside Denise Van Outen.

Mark’s wife Michelle, 31, recently praised her man and insisted she always believed he would enjoy this level of success.

She told Fabulous: ‘When Mark puts his mind to something, he will go and do it no matter what. I remember it was around April last year, before I went away for Our Girl, we had a conversation about what he was going to do and he said, “I think I should go and try in America”. And I said, “Go on then, get a flight and go. I’m going away so do it anyway”.

‘I knew as soon as he went he was going to land a job, and he did. He’s done amazing and I’m so proud of him.’