Someone woke up on the right side of the bed...

It’s Monday, meaning the majority of us only managed to drag ourselves out of bed with the promise of lots and lots of coffee. However, it appears Marnie Simpson woke up on very good form today…

Known for her rather cheeky social media antics, the 26-year-old Geordie babe gave followers *quite* the eyeful – as she flashed her bum onto Instagram!

Yup, that’s one way to start the working week…

Taking to her story, Marnie re-shared a cheeky video filmed by her boyfriend Casey Johnson as she paraded round in a teeny thong following her recent cosmetic surgery.

Casey captioned the saucy clip: ‘Morning views @marnieofficial.’ Well, if you’ve got it!

We can rest assured that Marnie isn’t about to catch a cold walking around in her knickers, however.

In the following snap, the former Geordie Shore star confirmed she had managed to find her clothes in time to start her day.

In fact, it would appear that the lovely lady even went as far as to take extra measures in keeping her head from getting cold – also opting for a blonde wig!

It’s all about the balance in life, right?!

The cheeky video follows Marnie’s recent bum injections – after the Northern ‘gal underwent the needle in order to achieve a more ’rounded’ asset.

Marnie remains refreshingly transparent about her choice to undergo cosmetic procedures – having carried out work including rhinoplasty, liposuction, veneers and a range of facial fillers.

So much so, the lovely lady even documented the bum injections on Instagram, sharing a video of the procedure with some insight into her decision.

She explained: ‘Everyone knows I’ve gained a lot of weight recently so this has helped me achieve a nicer shape without going under the knife.’