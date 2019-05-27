New parents!

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson have revealed they’re expecting a baby boy, weeks after announcing their pregnancy.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The couple – who have been together for three years – hosted a gender reveal party with their close family and friends, and later shared the exciting news on Instagram.

‘IT’S A BOY,’ Marnie, 27, wrote. ‘Words really can’t describe the feeling of bonding with your child in your tummy for months and months to then find out the gender, me and Casey talk and sing to our baby every night and have connected with him so much, we just can’t wait to meet him, it was honestly the most magical moment of my life to find out the gender in front of all the most important people in my life!’

READ MORE: MARNIE SIMPSON MAKES SHOCK CONTRACEPTION CONFESSION

While she’s thrilled to be having a boy, Marnie was convinced she was having a girl.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘I was genuinely so shocked. I just screamed and said, “Oh my God, it’s a boy! I didn’t think I would produce a boy,”‘ she revealed. ‘When I first found out I was pregnant I told my mum and Casey’s auntie and cousin that I wanted a boy, but after that I was so scared to say it out loud because I never get any luck.

‘Everyone I spoke to said they thought we were having a girl so I convinced myself I wanted a girl. Deep down I wanted a boy all along. It’s made me so excited for the birth.’

Casey, 24, is also ‘over the moon’ with the news as he’s always wanted a little boy. ‘I wanted a boy first and a girl next,’ he admitted.

And, on becoming first-time parents, Casey added: ‘It’s brought us even closer together. We want two or three children altogether.’

So exciting!