The duo have rekindled their romance

Two weeks ago, Marnie Simpson dramatically split from her boyfriend Casey Johnson, claiming she had been ‘taken for granted’ following the break-up.

But it looks like the duo have put their differences aside and are officially back on, after posing for a string of cosy snaps on Marnie’s Instagram story.

The Geordie Shore star proved to be happier than ever in the clips as she enjoyed a day with her beau.

Cuddling on the sofa, the pair first revealed they were heading to see Alladin in theatre, after going for dinner at a Japanese restaurant the night before.

As she lay on Casey’s lap, Marnie could be seen gazing longingly at him, while he held her hand and stroked her hair.

The couple then headed to a double date with pals, with Marnie sharing a video clip of their plush hotel for the night.

As she zoomed in on her boyfriend in the video, the 26-year-old could be heard saying: ‘Do you like the hotel then? Please have a look. I’ve got a surprise for you on the bed.’

The camera then flashed to sexy lingerie laid out on the bed.

Leaving very little to the imagination, the reality TV star then shared a clip of Casey semi nude before taking a bath.

After enjoying dinner with friends – during which Marnie shared videos of a tipsy Casey, as she asked ‘Are you drunk, babe?’ – the Newcastle beauty wrapped up the posts with a cute video of them snuggling up together in bed.

Aww!

The couple met while filming MTV show Single AF last year, and even bought their first house together before parting ways.

They only recently spoke about wanting to start a family together, and Marnie even visited a fertility clinic in September to make sure everything was right with both her and Casey.

‘We are thinking about starting a family soon and wanted to make sure we are both able to have kids,’ she revealed.