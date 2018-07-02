Marnie has revealed her latest cosmetic procedure online...

Since leaving Geordie Shore, it’s fair to say we rely on Instagram to receive our regular fix of Marnie Simpson magic.

And boy does the Geordie gal’ deliver. Like, c’mon…

And whilst the lady stays slaying the ‘gram, it’s so refreshing to see the 26-year-old remain candid about the ups-and-downs of her life.

And so, in true Marnie Simpson style, the former Geordie Shore-er has taken to Instagram to share with her mega three million followers that she had undergone another cosmetic procedure.

Sharing a snap of her new schnoz, Marnie has revealed she has undergone a revision rhinoplasty procedure – which in basic terms simply any nose job that is done in order to revise or improve upon a previous Rhinoplasty surgery.

Sharing a snap of the finished result, Marnie writes that she will ‘hopefully help others find the best surgeon, as I know this is very important’.

Marnie then explains that her follow up surgery is due to complications with her original procedure: ‘I’ve had previous surgeries and it left me feeling unhappy and struggling to breathe’.



Finishing up the post, Marnie shared that the second procedure has ‘helped me breathe better and made me feel so much more confident In myself!’.

Which, of course, is justification enough for doing *anything* in life!

However, Marnie’s transparency over her cosmetic surgery has led to quite a heated debate amongst fans – with many arguing that the lovely lady might be going too far.

One user shared, ‘Marnie stop getting plastic surgery. You’re gorgeous as it is! You don’t need it!’.

Another wrote, ‘I genuinely had no idea who this was. So different!’.

However, others have been quick to defend Marnie, with comments reading messages such as ‘You look good. @marnieofficial never ever let anyone bring you down’.

Another shares, ‘Marnie is still pretty regardless whether she has work done or not it’s her body not yours so chill’.

