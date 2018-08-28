The G-shore star looks totally different

Marnie Simpson isn’t shy when it comes to bold style choices, but the Geordie Shore star looked like a totally different person when she stepped out with a new blonde hair do this bank holiday.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to show off her new light tresses as she posed up a storm on her big night out in Newcastle.

Swapping her long, dark hair for something altogether more dramatic, she also went for the chop and styled her locks into a poker straight bob.

‘Came over to the blonde side for a night⚡’, Marns wrote beside her debut pic, before revealing the new look is just a wig.

And many fans couldn’t believe how different the reality star looked, with one writing: ‘I didn’t even recognise her’.

‘Marnie you are unrecognisable’, said another, while a third commented: ‘I thought it was someone else!’

And a fourth added: ‘You look so different!’

Marnie’s hair isn’t the only thing that’s changed lately as the telly star has been showing off her incredible weight loss after overhauling her lifestyle.

Speaking to The Sun, the Newcastle lass – who’s currently dating X Factor star Casey Johnson – said: ‘Earlier this year I was bigger and felt like I needed to cover up my body.

‘But now, after making tweaks to my lifestyle, I feel amazing with so much more energy and am so much more confident about my body.’

She then touched on the sexy snaps she’s been sharing on Instagram over the summer, saying she feels way more confident now she’s healthier.

‘It’s nice to be able to post sexy pics and wear lots of girly and summery clothes’, she said.

Looking amazing as always, Marns!