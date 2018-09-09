Are Marvin and Rochelle Humes showbiz’s hottest new power couple?

How Rochelle and Marvin Humes are taking over the entertainment industry together

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have both enjoyed lucrative and successful careers individually – as well as together – over the years.

Rochelle, 29, first made a name for herself during her time as part of S Club 8 and then The Saturdays, while Marvin, 33, stormed onto the scene with his JLS band mates in the 2008 series of The X Factor.

But after six years of marriage, and two daughters later, it seems as though there is simply no stopping them, as they prove they’re well on their way to becoming this year’s hottest power couple…

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Radio Success

This year, Rochelle landed her own evening radio show on Heart FM. Meanwhile, Marvin has been hosting his own show on Capital FM since 2013 – as well as Vodafone’s Big Top 40 show, which airs weekly to over 100 radio stations. He also regularly DJs in some of the world’s hottest night spots including Las Vegas and Ibiza.

TV Ventures

‘Rochvin’ proved that they’re not only a musical force to be reckoned with, but they’re good on TV too! They’ve previously co-hosted This Morning, with Marvin also presenting The Voice alongside Emma Willis. Roch co-hosts Ninja Warrior UK and recently stepped in to cover Ms Kelly on Lorraine.

READ MORE: BEN FODEN AND UNA SPLIT

Ben moves on from Una

Meanwhile, Roch’s old band mate Una Healy is still going through a tough time. After husband Ben Foden allegedly cheated, he seems to have announced their divorce. His Bumble profile reads: ‘If you’re uptight and bossy I’m not for you. Getting divorced. 2 little people who are my world.’