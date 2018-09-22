The TV star has unveiled a brand new look

Masterchef star Gregg Wallace has been on a fitness journey over these past few months after vowing to get in shape.

And it’s definitely working as the TV presenter – who appears alongside John Torode on the BBC show – has stunned fans by revealing his impressive THREE STONE weight loss on Good Morning Britain yesterday.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Gregg, 53, appeared on the show to talk about the latest series of Celebrity Masterchef as well as his new tour, but hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins just couldn’t help asking about his transformation.

Explaining how he managed to slim down, the host confessed: ‘Let’s just say there are certain things you have to cut out.’

Gregg also revealed that he used to eat a full English breakfast everyday, eat takeaways at least three times a week and also used to sink beer daily.

More: Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace and John Torode: ‘We don’t hang out when we’re not on TV!

But those days are well and truly behind him, as he continued: ‘I reduced the booze, I’ve had to give up fry ups and I exercise more.’

And the BBC favourite has also being showing off all his hard work on Instagram, as he’s sent fans wild with a series of topless selfies on holiday in recent weeks.

One snap sees the baker beaming at the camera from his pool in the sunshine, as he wrote: ‘Enjoy the bank holiday’.

While another sees him flexing his muscles while giving followers a glimpse of his toned down body.

‘@greggawallace your looking rather lean with a hint of a 6 pack! 😉’, wrote one follower on the cheeky snap.

While another said: ‘You look incredible Gregg xxx’, while a third added: ‘Looking trim Gregg mate. Well impressed!’

This comes after it was claimed last month that Gregg had also been getting up at the crack of dawn to work out.

An insider told The Sun: “He’s up at 5am most days to exercise even when he’s filming.

‘He’s watching what he eats and monitoring his alcohol intake and he’s really enjoying his new routine.’

Good work, Gregg!