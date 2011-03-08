McFly’s Danny Jones: I don’t give a sh*t what Frankie Sandford does

Dougie Poynter's bandmate isn't interested in what Frankie's up to with Wayne Bridge

While Dougie Poynter is in rehab dealing with his demons and struggling to get over his split from Frankie Sandford, his McFly bandmates want to give him their support.

‘[Dougie] doesn’t speak to Frankie,’ Danny Jones, 24 revealed recently.

‘I haven’t had a one-to-one chat with him since it happened because we’ve been so busy with the tour.

‘But I said to him last week, “We need to have a catch up”.

‘He’s living with Tom at the moment, so that’s good.’

Danny doesn’t think Saturdays stunner Frankie‘s new relationship with West Ham footballer Wayne Bridge, 30, will last.

‘No, I don’t think so,’ he says.

‘I personally couldn’t give a sh*t what she does.

‘She can do what she likes.’

McFly confirmed on Saturday that Dougie‘s taking ‘a few weeks’ rest’ in the Priory before the band begin their tour – the first 3 days of which have been postponed.

Esme Riley