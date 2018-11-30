Super stylish!

It’s the garment that never goes out of fashion, and now it’s been revealed just who is keeping the celebs warm in their stylish parkas this winter.

Designer Charlotte B is proving popular with many British stars, as her coats are now being worn by the likes of TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt, Loose Women star Andrea McLean, and Love Island host Caroline Flack.

Charlotte, who is based in London, started designing just under two years ago and has already become a hit in less than 24 months.

But just how did she catch the eye of the rich and famous?

‘My celeb fan base started a year or so ago when I was approached by someone’s agent who was keen to own one of my parkas,’ she explained.

‘I have always worked in fashion and wanted something of quality to offer without the hefty price tag!’

Caroline, 39, was keen to show her camouflage style off when she shared snaps of herself on Instagram back in October.

The TV presenter was also spotted wearing it last Friday as she headed to rehearsals for Chicago after landing the role of Roxie Hart on London’s West End.

Admitting that her waiting list is getting longer and longer, Charlotte added: ‘I think everyone loves a parka because it’s a practical winter coat, which is easy and goes with everything – yet keeps you warm and the faux fur fluff adds a bit of fun and coolness.’

Charlotte has also dressed the likes of Lisa Snowdon, Laura Whitmore, Caprice and Denise Van Outen.

Prices for a Charlotte B parka start from £375.