Is love back in the air?!

Earlier this year, former lovebirds Mike Thalassitis and Megan McKenna were hit with a bout of summertime sadness – as they confirmed the end of their romance in July.

At the time of their split, Love Island star Muggy Mike hinted at some bad blood between the reality TV couple.

The 25-year-old told The Sun Online he’d ‘given the relationship his everything’ and said it ‘wasn’t enough for Megan’.

26-year-old Megan also confirmed their relationship to be over, having explained to the publication: ‘I wish him all the luck in the world, he’s not a nasty person.

‘It wasn’t one of those break-ups like ones I’ve had in the past where it was really bitter and nasty, this was more a decision we made together.’

However, in a slight turn for the books, it would appear that the genetically blessed duo have united their good looks once again…

Currently, there are several claims of eyewitnesses spotting Megs and Mike kicking back on a secret holiday in Dubai!

Because heck, if you’re going to do the whole make-or-break thing, you might as well do it in the lap of luxury. Right? Right.

One source shared: ‘I saw Megan and Mike on a street in Dubai. They both had their heads down and seemed pretty keen to not be seen. But I’m a massive fan and I recognised them straight away.’

In a since deleted comment obtained by the publication, another fan posted a message onto one of Megan’s sizzling holiday snaps – claiming to have seen her on their flight out to Dubai.

The comment allegedly read: ‘You were on my flight to Dubai, wish I’d said hello now.’

Then, when asked if she had been with Mike by another of Megan’s followers, the unnamed user confirmed she had.

Whilst we’re crossing all fingers and toes, it looks like a reunion wouldn’t be the strangest thing to happen.

In fact, at the time of their split, a close pal claimed reconciliation wouldn’t be that far fetched as it was possible they could ‘patch up their relationship and work through their differences’.

We’ll certainly be watching this space…