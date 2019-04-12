So scary!

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson has spoken about the traumatic events that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital after suffering a serious allergic reaction to nuts, which was later confirmed by the hospital.

A source told MailOnline that Megan had been experiencing pain and discomfort through the night, then she was told she had to go into hospital to find out what was going on.

Despite being on the road to recovery, Megan said she felt ‘disheartened’ that she missed her trip to LA because of the emergency. She reassured fans that she was beginning to feel more human again, after a stressful few days.

Next to a glamorous snap, Megan defiantly penned: ‘The comeback is always STRONGER than the set back. Finally starting to feel a little more human again, I’ve never been so scared!

‘When the doctor looks at you in shock and says we need to call an ambulance right now, a day before I was due to fly to LA 😓Thank you all so much for your well wishes and support it means so much. Meg xx’

Megan’s followers rushed to her Instagram following her update, to send hundreds of get well soon messages and kind words. Her update included a glamorous photo of the Essex-based icon, looking bronzed in a sparkly jumpsuit and full-face of makeup.

‘Feel better Meg! Thanks for being such a positive impact on young girls’, one fan said, praising the star for her inspirational posts and the work she does.

Another fan said: ‘Get well soon! Wish you a speedy recovery and sending lots of love, you must have been so brave.’

Megan has been through a lot so far in 2019, after being in hospital due to a bladder infection in January, which had spread to her kidneys. During this time, she explained how thankful she was for her parents who sent her gifts due to being so far away.

In February, she announced her split from former boyfriend Wes Nelson, who she met on the popular ITV show which helped to launch her career. But there are rumours that she’s considering joining Celebs Go Dating, to help her move on from her recent split.

We just might see more of Megan on-screen in the next few months…

Words by Lucy Buglass.