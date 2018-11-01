The reality babe looked incredible!

During her time on Love Island, finalist Megan Barton-Hanson was labelled ‘the Margot Robbie of the villa’, by Dr Alex George. And we can kind of see where he’s coming from…

And it looks like even Megan herself agrees as she decided to dress up as her lookalike’s most famous character Harley Quinn this Halloween.

The 24-year-old shared a snap of herself as the Marvel super-villain, as she posed up a storm next to boyfriend Wes Nelson in a white crop top and tiny blue hot pants.

Finishing the look with some fishnet tights and a pair of heeled black boots, Meg showed off her amazing derrière in the cheeky snap.

The reality babe streaked her hair with blue and red dye and added some seriously sparkly jewels to her face.

Choosing to match his girlfriend, Wes also transformed into Harley’s lover The Joker, as they cuddled up together for the camera.

The Love Island hunk clearly spent some time in the make-up chair as he dyed his hair green and opted for some red lipstick.

This comes after Margot Robbie herself fan-girled over Megan earlier this year.

Speaking while the show was still on, the 28-year-old actress told The Metro: ‘The other night we were watching and I think it was Alex who said that, and we all lost it! We were like, “Oh my God, they know who I am on Love Island!…”

‘I personally don’t see the resemblance. We’d just finished drinking beer and eating crisps and saying, “We’re so disgusting we could never be on Love Island we’re such fatties, they would never let us on.”‘

She then added: ‘They all have some amazing bodies and they are so gorgeous and are always so done up and looking incredible, and then they said I look like her and we were like, “Oh my God!”‘