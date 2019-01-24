Megs has shared a sizzling new snap!

Megan Barton-Hanson has had a rough couple of weeks after rumours of a rift with boyfriend Wes Nelson.

To make matters worse, the Love Island beauty fell ill with a kidney infection last week and was later rushed to hospital.

But that hasn’t stopped 24-year-old Meg from treating fans to a seriously sexy new snap over on Instagram.

Opting for a matching Calvin Klein thong and bra set in the pic, the reality star can be seen trying to pull her jeans over her bum.

Next to the incredible selfie, Meg simply added a banned emoji and a doughnut.

This comes after the blonde beauty took to the red carpet on Tuesday evening alongside boyfriend Wes, 20, despite suffering from a water infection.

And after staying out until 3:30am in the morning, Megan went on to eat a whole box of doughnuts, before confessing she felt ‘fat and ill’.

Taking to Instagram, she told her followers: ‘So I’ve eaten my body weight in doughnuts to make up for the fact that I’ve still got a kidney infection and still went out. Doesn’t help.

‘Now I just feel fat and ill.’

This comes after Megan hit the headlines earlier this month when she went on a major rant at Wes’ Dancing On Ice partner.

Releasing a cutting message on social media, the LI finalist slammed Vanessa Bauer, 22, for announcing her break-up from her boyfriend on the same night as her Dancing On Ice debut with Wes.

On her Instagram Stories, she said: ‘You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.’

She then added: ‘Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe,’ followed by a kissing face emoji. Er… awkward!

Despite the war of words, Wes has since confirmed that the ladies have put the drama behind them.

Speaking on Heart FM’s breakfast show, he told listeners: ‘It’s a lot of pressure for Megs. It’s concluded. They’ve spoken to each other. They’re happy.’