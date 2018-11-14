After becoming subject to unfair scrutiny during her Love Island stint, Megan Barton-Hanson has been doing a fabulous job of promoting all things body confidence.

Often using her social media platform to speak up against trolling and body shaming, the 24-year-old is a queen of confidence.

More: Megan Barton-Hanson bravely reveals how Love Island helped her battle with ‘suicidal thoughts’

And her recent public appearance was no different, as the Islander pulled out all the stops as she attended the Three Floors fashion bash alongside beau Wes Nelson.

Opting for a risqué all-black ensemble, Megs spiced up her chic polo-neck with a little extra sauce – appearing to opt out of wearing a bra for the glitzy affair.

Paired with ripped black skinny jeans, a Gucci leather belt and barely-there heels, Megan kept her blonde tresses relaxed in a loose curl.

Also scrubbing up for the ‘do, 20-year-old Wes matched Megan’s all-black palette.

Pairing his straight-leg jeans with some boxy army boots and a black coach jacket, the couple looked at home in their fashionable surroundings.

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Megan has been subject to countless praise for her refusal to remain quiet over matters that are important to her.

Recently participating in Glamour’s #BlendOutBullying campaign, the model penned an open letter to the bullies who left her cruel online messages during Love Island.

‘When I was in the Love Island villa, I was imagining the negative reaction I’d receive on the outside for sleeping with two men, Eyal and Wes, in the space of a week.

‘Women are so often criticised for being sexually free, so I was prepared for that. What I wasn’t prepared for was the torrent of cruel comments about the way I look,’ she candidly said.

‘A friend who was running my Instagram account at the time had to turn the comments off because of the level of horrible comments about the way I looked, my decision to have plastic surgery, and how I decided to change my body. I was getting death threats.’

Megan then defiantly added: ‘I changed the way I look to make me happy, and no one else. It’s my body, I earned that money, and if I want to spend it on surgery, then let me live.’

Here, here lady!