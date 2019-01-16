Let's hope this spells an end to the frosty feud!

It’s been a frosty few days for the Dancing on Ice cast, following some off-rink drama between Wes Nelson’s professional partner and his Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson.

Earlier in the week, 24-year-old Megs took a direct swipe at Wes’ skating partner, 22-year-old Vanessa Bauer – claiming the pro had ‘tactically’ announced her break-up before the first performance with Wes in order to secure headlines.

Having deleted the public Instagram message, viewers were left wondering exactly what went down between the duo – especially after Vanessa appeared to hint at ‘winning the fight’ on her own Instagram story just a day later.

However, Megan has now cleared up any unanswered questions surrounding the apparent bad blood during an exclusive interview with The Sun.

Highlighting the initial issue, Megan explained: ‘It’s funny or a coincidence that Vanessa’s break-up came out the night they performed, she clearly wanted to get more hype around their performance.

‘She knows the score; she did the show last year…She knows questions are going to be asked about her and Wes and me being worried about them spending time together.’

Addressing her very public reaction, Megan defended herself against some of the backlash received.

‘I’m not going to backtrack. I was riled up, I let my passion and anger get the better of me but there’s no manual,’ Megan added.

Megan then added that she hopes to move forward from the fiasco, explaining: ‘I want her to reach out to me. I’ve had no communication with her for the past three months. I’m not jealous; it is just a lack of respect.

‘It has always been a trait of mine to be brutally honest. I’m only human and there’s only so much I can put up with when I’ve sat there and supported them but I get picked apart. I can’t win. It wasn’t professional or classy but I am only human.’

An end to the frosty feud? We’re hoping so!