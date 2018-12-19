It's party time for Megan!

It’s been one heck of a year for Megan Barton-Hanson, following her summer rise to fame on Love Island.

Wrapping up the year with beau Wes Nelson by her side, it’s fair to say Megan has many reasons to celebrate – from her fearlessly outspoken nature to the multiple brand deals and endorsements under her belt.

Hitting the town for some festive fun last night, Megan looked set to celebrate the end to a fruitful year – clad in a super sultry red bodycon dress.

Heading to the Off Limits Christmas Party at Ritorno Italian Brasserie and Cocktail Bar in London, the 24-year-old looked an image in red.

With her blonde tresses swept behind her ears, Megan paired the glam look with a boxy black bag and matching barely-there heels.

Wrapping up from the winter chill, Megan threw on a fluffy animal print coat as she headed home from the glitzy bash.

It’s so great to see the Love Island babe in top form, after a rather heated response to some recent comments over Wes’ stint on Dancing on Ice.

Due to take to the rink at the start of next year, 20-year-old Wes has been training very hard for his forthcoming debut on the hit ITV show.

However, Megan revealed she is feeling less than enthusiastic about her beau’s January wardrobe – revealing she’ll ‘cringe’ at his sequinned attire.

‘I’m nervous to see him in sequins. I think I’m going to cringe so hard. That is so not manly,’ she told Fabulous magazine.

‘So we’ll see how it goes. First week, if he’s not absolutely repulsive and cringing me out, I might go back.’

However, Megan’s claims have hit a nerve with Dancing on Ice professional Matt Evers, who reached out to the Love Island babe in response.

‘This show is my career and my passion. It’s unfair to criticize this show and the work we are all putting in. There’s nothing unmanly about,’ he replied.