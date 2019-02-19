Looks like so much fun!

Megan Barton Hanson enjoyed a boozy sleepover with the cast of The All New Full Monty Ladies’ Night: Who Bares Wins.

Megan joined the likes of Danielle Armstrong, Coleen Nolan and Lisa Mafia for some girly fun as they spent the night in a posh London hotel before getting their kit off for breast cancer awareness later this evening.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes fun on Instagram, TOWIE star Danielle shared a clip on her Insta Stories of the women tucking into some prosecco.

Wearing matching pink monogramed pj’s, Danielle captioned two images of the slumber party: ‘PJ Party With These Very Special Ladies Who I Adore.

‘Tomorrow we will be getting our kit off, all to raise awareness for Breast Cancer and I couldn’t be happier to be doing this with such amazing brave and strong women’.

Lisa shared the same snaps and added: ‘I believe in fate, and I truly believe meeting these girls have changed my life because each and every one of them have touched my heart.

‘Thank you for such a great experience. I love you all and I really hope we all stay in touch for the rest of my life.’

And it appears to have been a late night as Megan shared her ‘tired eyes’ with a sweet post on her Insta Stories today.

‘Tired eyes but so excited for today!!!!!’ she said.

‘I’ve been so shy and awkward about performing, remember school productions, I would always be in the background and now I’m doing a dance on stage at Ally Pally!

‘Maaaaaad, I can’t even keep up at Zumba. It’s all for breast cancer awareness and it’s so important!

‘If I can do this, you can def go get your boobies checked by your doctor.’

Also taking part in the event are Benidorm’s Crissy Rock, tennis player Martina Navratilova, EastEnders actress Laurie Brett and Victoria Derbyshire.

The troupe of women will cast their own inhibitions aside to learn a saucy burlesque routine, which ends with them taking their tops off.

A group of male celebrities, including Jack FIncham and Matt Evers, are also stripping off for a dance routine to encourage regular checks for both testicular and prostate cancer.