Megan and Wes walked the same red carpet as Pete...

The winter months spell the end to warm evenings, Vitamin D and, sadly, many Love Island relationships… Most recently, the future of our fave couple Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson became uncertain!

With allegations accusing Megs of ‘enjoying’ a night on the town with TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, we were very concerned.

According to The Sun, Megan, 24, and Pete, 29, met at the Animal Hero Awards last month when they hit it off. The report claims the duo snuck away from their group of mutual friends, winding up in the strip club Stringfellows alone.

A source revealed: ‘Megan and Pete hit it off from the moment they first started talking… as the night progressed they’d both had a lot to drink and were having fun – going from an award ceremony to a club and then a strip bar.’ Yikes! Despite the allegations remaining completely unconfirmed by both Pete and Megan, the duo risked an awkward red carpet run in during last night’s Pride of Britain Awards.

Looking super loved-up, it appears the allegations haven’t phased Meg and Wes – as the model and her 20-year-old beau dusted off their glad rags for the star-studded affair.

Posing for the paps, Meg looked a vision in green – opting for an emerald floor-length satin gown, which seductively fell off the shoulder.

With her blonde tresses styled into a relaxed Hollywood curl, Megs kept her make-up neutral toned with just a slick of berry lipstick.

Planting a kiss on his lady, a smitten Wes looked equally as dapper wearing a black tux with a crisp white shirt. He completed his look with a poppy pinned to his lapel.

Essex ‘fella Pete also scrubbed up for the ‘do. Appearing on the very same red carpet, the TOWIE star went for an all-black ensemble – pairing a blazer with a monochrome crew neck.

Pete chose to spend some tine with another Islander lady whilst inside the event – taking to his Instagram story to reveal he’d spent the evening with Montana Brown.

Sharing a snap of TV babe combing her hair, Pete shared: ‘You ain’t on Love Island now love… @montanarosebrown1’