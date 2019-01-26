Say it ain't so!

It’s the Love Island news none of us were expecting – Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson have split after just six months together.

Megan hit the headlines last week when she had a rather public fall out with Wes’ Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

But despite vowing to ‘stay strong’ throughout his time on the show, now the Love Island stars have confirmed they are no more.

Posting a lengthy message on Instagram, 24-year-old Megan said: ‘It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate, We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate.

Taking an unexpectedly jokey tone, the Essex babe continued: ‘We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we ever have been.

‘We are parents first and foremost to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

‘We haven’t really conducted our relationship that privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.’

Before signing off: ‘Love, Megan & Wes.’

Megan then followed the message up, revealing she’ll still be at the Dancing On Ice studio tomorrow night to cheer on Wes and Vanessa.

‘In all seriousness, I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend,’ the reality star continued.

‘It has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do.

‘I will be down at Dancing On Ice tomorrow to watch him smash it again. Only one thing left to say, come on Wes and Vanessa! x.’

This comes after their cosy red carpet appearance at the NTAs on Tuesday, following Megan’s brutal social media swipe at Wes’ DOI partner just days before.

The Love Island finalist called Vanessa, 22, ‘disrespectful’ for not inviting her to watch them train on the ice, before admitting on Loose Women that she was feeling insecure about Wes and Vanessa’s bond.