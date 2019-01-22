These two are ignoring the rumours

They may have faced a rocky time lately, but it looks like Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson are determined to put ‘split’ rumours behind them.

The Love Island couple put on a very loved-up display when they turned up at the National Television Awards looking just as glamorous as ever.

While Wes opted for a camel roll-neck jumper under a velvet suit blazer, his girlfriend stunned in a strapless gown featuring a split up one side.

The sexy patterned dress clung to Megan’s amazing figure as she styled her blonde hair in loose waves.

Despite their cosy red carpet appearance, these two hit the headlines last week when 26-year-old Megan slammed Wes’ Dancing On Ice partner with a brutal social media swipe.

The Love Island babe called Vanessa Bauer, 22, ‘disrespectful’ for not inviting her to watch them train on the ice, before adding on Loose Women that she’s definitely not sorry for what she said.

Tongues were then set wagging when Megan didn’t turn up to watch Wes, 20, perform for a second time on Sunday night’s show – although she has since revealed the scary reason for her no-show.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the Essex star revealed she a painful bladder infection which landed her in hospital.

Posting a photo of the medical tag on her wrist along with the caption: ‘Glad to be home after a nightmare few days.

‘Don’t ignore a bladder infection it WILL spread to your kidneys never been so ill in my life.’

DOI drama aside, Megan and Wes weren’t the only Love Island couple to take to the red carpet, as last year’s winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham also cosied up for the cameras.

And following their glamorous arrival, Jack and Dani have been put in charge of the backstage interviews – good work, guys!.