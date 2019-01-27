‘I can’t catch a break’

Megan Barton Hanson has slammed internet trolls who criticised her following the shock announcement that she has split from boyfriend Wes Nelson.

The Love Island stars announced on Saturday that they have called time on their six month romance, shortly after Megan had a rather public fall out with Wes’ Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

But since sharing their break-up statement, Megan revealed on her Instagram story that she has received nothing but abuse from a number of people, with one person branding her ‘rude and insecure’.

Sharing screenshots of fan reaction to the split, one follower said: ‘Lolll he can do so much better than a rude jealous insecure plastic slapped like you… go Wes and Vanessa!!!!’

Another harsh message read: ‘Are you right in the head it’s a f*****g hamster hun,’ responding to Megan’s admission that they will continue to co-parent their pet hamster.

Hitting back at the messages, Megan wrote: ‘Wow i can’t catch a break this week! Hospitalised, burgled, public breakup and now these fools.’

Meanwhile, despite their break-up, Megan revealed that she still plans to support Wes throughout his Dancing On Ice journey and will be watching him and Vanessa from the studios tonight.

‘In all seriousness, I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend,’ she said in her statement.

‘It has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do.

‘I will be down at Dancing On Ice tomorrow to watch him smash it again. Only one thing left to say, come on Wes and Vanessa! x.’

This comes after their cosy red carpet appearance at the NTAs on Tuesday, following Megan’s brutal social media swipe at Wes’ DOI partner just days before.

The Love Island finalist called Vanessa, 22, ‘disrespectful’ for not inviting her to watch them train on the ice, before admitting on Loose Women that she was feeling insecure about Wes and Vanessa’s bond.