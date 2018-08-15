The TOWIE star is moving on from her ex

It looks like Megan McKenna is getting over her recent break up with Muggy Mike in the best way possible – by hitting the town with an amazing new look… obviously.

The former TOWIE babe debuted a brand new hairstyle yesterday evening as she made her way into swanky London restaurant Nobu.

Looking extra glam, 25-year-old Megan wore a sleeveless jacket with a black mini-dress underneath and some killer thigh-high boots.

And with her incredible new blonde locks, we think the Essex star looks AMAZING.

The country singer documented her trip to the hairdressers earlier in the day, letting her 2.1million followers know that she was ready for a big change.

Filming herself with her head in the sink, Megs said: ‘We are here, this is the moment, I’m going blonde… blonde!’

While getting the colour washed out, she continued: ‘I know it looks dark now, but I swear to you I’ve had a full head of highlights and I can’t wait to show you!’

And it looks like the CBB star is loving her new look, as she took to Insta with a load of snaps from her wild night out with her pals.

First sharing a clip of some delicious-looking cocktails, Megs then went on to make us all really jealous with a load of snaps of the amazing food she was served.

But things soon got wild when the reality favourite filmed herself downing some humongous shots… well, that definitely beats our Tuesday evening snuggled up in front of the TV.

It looks like Megan is well and truly letting her hair down after she confirmed her break up from former Love Island star Mike Thalassitis earlier this month.

Opening up about the split for the first time last week, Ex On The Beach star Megan said: ‘It’s pretty awkward, I do think everything happens for a reason, I’ve been away, I’ve cleared my head, I’m very busy I’m doing my music.’

During the Good Morning Britain interview, she added: ‘I’m working on an album. I just feel like everything does happen for a reason, the path I’m going on right now…’

Well, our gal’ Megs definitely looks like she’s having a good time. Maybe blondes really do have more fun…