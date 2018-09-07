The reality TV star is sending her fans wild with her latest look...

Megan McKenna has an army of fans so loyal she can barely change her nail polish colour without them showering her with compliments.

Seriously, it’s a tough life.

And now Meg’s eagle-eyed fans have spotted the star has changed her hair colour – and they’re absolutely loving it.

Former TOWIE star turned country singer Megan debuted her blonder locks in an Instagram snap on Monday, leaving fans girl-crushing over how ‘fit’ she looked.

‘Loving your hair at the moment,’ one wrote. Others branded her ‘beautiful’ and ‘unreal’.

But, the purpose of Megan’s Instagram shot wasn’t to show off her new hair, but to promote her new clothing range – Studio Mouthy.

The 25-year-old – who already has a successful make-up range – revealed she was branching out into fashion a few weeks ago, just months after her debut autobiography, Mouthy, shot into the Sunday Times bestseller list.

Which made us think, is there anything she can’t do?

And, apparently we’re not alone in thinking Megan is slaying just about everything at the moment, as one adoring fan said: ‘Can we all just appreciate what @Megan_Mckenna_ has achieved over the last 2 years alone never mind her whole career. She gets a lot of slack by people who just like to yap but this girl is talented, hard working and drop dead gorgeous!’

Her latest project comes after she split from Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis after seven months of dating.

‘There’s no going back. I gave her everything and it wasn’t enough. I’m doing me now. I’m happy,’ Mike revealed days after they called time on their romance.

And, despite splitting and reconciling earlier this year, Mike doesn’t hold much hope for another reunion.

‘I don’t know what the future holds, but I don’t hold out much hope,’ he said.

Looks like Meg don’t need no man anyway!