Megan McKenna finally opens up about ‘awkward’ split from ‘Muggy’ Mike

Former Towie star confirmed the end of her relationship





After keeping tight-lipped about their whirlwind romance, Megan McKenna has finally spoken out about her recent split from ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis.

The country singer said: ‘It’s pretty awkward, I do think everything happens for a reason, I’ve been away, I’ve cleared my head, I’m very busy I’m doing my music.’

Megan went on to explain that she is keeping ‘very busy’ to keep her mind off Mike and believes ‘everything happens for a reason’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

During the Good Morning Britain interview, the former TOWIE star added: ‘I’m working on an album. I just feel like everything does happen for a reason, the path I’m going on right now…’

The reality-show regulars had a very public romance and regularly shared pictures of their expensive holidays and date nights together.

But after only a couple of months Mike, 25, announced their break up back in July, after pictures of the Celebs Go Dating Star showed him moving his things out of Megan’s house.

‘Muggy’ Mike told The Sun: ‘She’s not my Megs anymore. As of last night, it’s over.

‘There’s no going back. I gave her everything and it wasn’t enough. I’m doing me now. I’m happy.’

He added: ‘There’s only so much you can keep trying when it’s not working. You’ve got to do what makes you happy.’

The country singer retaliated and deleted all her Instagram pics of the loved up couple together. Awks!

More: ‘There’s no going back’: Mike Thalassitis CONFIRMS split from Megan McKenna just days after marriage plans

Mood A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Aug 7, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

So what’s next for single Megan?

She was recently pictured letting her hair down on a girly trip in Ibiza, posting a series of stunning pictures flaunting her toned bikini-bod.

As well as being a a number one selling artist, the 25-year-old has added ‘Best Selling Author’ to her CV as she revealed she’s always wanted to write a book saying: ‘My mum always used to say you need to write everything down.’

It seems she is well and truly on the way to fixing her broken heart.

Words by Leanne Carr.