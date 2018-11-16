Is Megan headed for Oz?!

Following the official confirmation of the 2018 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up, we were hit with further speculation of some mystery late arrivals in camp…

In fact, it was speculated that TV star Megan McKenna would be heading Down Under for the series – packing her bag and catching a last minute flight to join the campsite.

Interestingly, speculation has now only been furthered – following some rather mysterious social media posts from the reality babe…

The 26-year-old has taken to Instagram to share some snaps from a recent airport visit – with many thinking the former TOWIE star has let the cat out the bag.

Reclining in the departures lounge following a spot of airport shopping, Megan shared a snap before jetting off.

‘Always take the time to treat yourself 😁😋 See ya ✌🏻✈’, she captioned the post.

Fans have been very quick to respond to the suspicious snap, with lots of speculation surrounding a possible late I’m A Celebrity arrival.

‘Hope she’s going to the jungle,’ said one, whilst another commented: ‘Jungle?? 👀’

Agreeing, a third added: ‘She better be flying to Australia!’

Sharing another mysterious snap on her Instagram story, the Essex lady snuggled down for her flight – revealing it was time for ‘take off’.

Speaking of Megan’s possible appearance in Oz, a source told Daily Star Sunday: ‘It’s looking promising. Producers are keen to get Megan on board.

‘If it takes too long to get a deal signed she will be one of the late arrivals in camp.’

Noel Edmonds is another famous face rumoured to be facing the jungle creepy crawlies, after a telly insider shared: ‘ITV was desperate to get Noel – he’s a huge name to secure and everyone has high hopes he’ll pull in plenty of ratings.’

Megan and Noel would join a star studded line-up featuring the likes of James McVey, Rita Simons, and Emily Atack.

Hopefully catch you Down Under, Megan!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off Sunday 19 November on ITV at 9pm.