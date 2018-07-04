Has the TOWIE star's business venture flopped?

Megan McKenna might have found success in her TV career but it seems that her business pursuits might not have gone so well.

It was reported this week that the reality star’s restaurant McK Grill in Essex has reportedly gone bust just 14 months after opening with a star-studded launch party.

Companies House records from April of this year show the company called in liquidators Begbies Traynor, according to The Sun, to begin voluntarily winding up.

It’s also reported that Megan, 25, stepped down as director of McK Grill in December despite still naming herself as ‘owner’ on her social media bios.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: LOL! Muggy Mike pokes fun at girlfriend Megan McKenna with penis video

Her dad David was said to have been removed too, though mum Tanya is still attached to the business.

But now Megan has denied her eatery has gone out of business with a Tweet which reads: ‘Mck grill has not closed! It is open for business as usual and I will be there Sunday! See you there @mckgrill’.

This comes after fans were let confused when she shared a message regarding booking at McK Grill on Instagram.

Within hours of reports alleging it’s going bust, the former TOWIE star shared a promotion about a cocktail masterclass, prompting one of her followers to ask: ‘How can this be advertised when gone bust?’

‘Are you going bust?’ another simply enquired.

The restaurant’s page also continues to post updates. CelebsNow have contacted a representative of Megan for comment.

Megan opened McK Grill in May 2017 and was joined by a host of celebrity friends for the occasion, including her then-boyfriend Pete Wicks and fellow TOWIE stars Amber Turner and Chris Clark.

At the time the Ex On The Beach star told Now: ‘I’m honestly over the moon. It’s been stressful but so worth it and I’m so happy with the turn out tonight.

‘There is nowhere else like this locally. The area needs something like this, somewhere with a bit of buzz and nice, gluten-free food.

‘I quite like the idea of it being a “place” to go. Like, if you don’t live in the area you’d come to Essex to see my restaurant.’

It’s been one of several projects she’s had on the go lately, having also launched a music career as well as bringing a book out and promoting a range of hair extensions.