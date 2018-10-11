Looks like the Essex lady is officially single

They confirmed the end of their romance back in July, but just a few days ago Megan McKenna and Love Island star Mike Thalassitis set tongues wagging as they were spotted on holiday together in Dubai.

And, while many held out hope that the couple were reuniting, it seems as though that simply isn’t the case, as the 26-year-old former TOWIE star has confirmed that things haven’t worked out between the pair, and that’s it’s time for her to ‘move on with my life now’.

‘Mike and I haven’t been together for a few months. I was out in Ibiza at the season’s closing parties and I did see him out there. We decided to go to Dubai together, just to see if we could make it work again,’ Megan revealed in an interview with The Sun.

She continued: ‘We went there because it was out of the public eye and it could be the two of us. But it hasn’t worked. Sometimes it just can’t happen. I’m just trying to move on with my life now.’

Ah, well we guess that’s that then.

But, despite things not really working out for Megs when it comes to her love life, at least her music career is booming.

The reality star solidified her country singer status after she won an army of fans during her ITV show, There’s Something About Megan.

Since then she has toured the country and even supported Michael Buble at British Summertime at Hyde Park.

And, it seems as though Megan has high hopes for her music career, despite her rocky road on reality TV shows such as, TOWIE and Ex on the Beach.

‘I feel that the people that have known me from the beginning on TV. The people who’ve seen the highs and the lows. If they still like me after all of that, I think my music could really have a chance,’ Megan explains.

‘This is all I’ve dreamed of my whole life. And I will never give up.’