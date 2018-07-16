The reality star is head over heels



Megan McKenna might not have had the easiest road to romance – but it looks like the former TOWIE star has well and truly fallen for Love Island ladies man Mike Thalassitis.

The pair have been dating since February this year, and despite splitting up for a short while back in April, Country singer Megan has revealed that Mike is definitely ‘The One’.

‘I’ve completely fallen in love with him and he’s completely fallen in love with me’, the reality star told OK! magazine.

‘I reckon we’ll live together soon. He stays over a lot, so it would definitely work. I do want to marry him – we’d have such an amazing wedding!’

Not stopping there, the 25-year-old even revealed she was thinking about KIDS with her hunky beau, adding: ‘I want three children and I want them all to look like Mike – he’s got nice tanned skin and green eyes.’

Despite clearly being smitten, the Essex couple got tongues wagging earlier this year when they both suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram before deleting their loved-up snaps from the social media site.

‘We did have a little break-up, but it was nothing major’, Megan explained.

‘We had a bad argument, then we made up – sometimes you need a wobble to realise how much you want it.’

Opening up about what Mike’s really like, the Essex lady spoke about her BF’s infamous ‘Muggy Mike’ nickname – y’know, the one coined by Chris Hughes in last year’s Love Island when Mike recoupled up with his partner Olivia Attwood. Awks!

‘It was unfair to give him the Muggy Mike nickname’, Megan said.

‘I don’t think he did anything muggy. He definitely isn’t muggy to me! Mike can be romantic and he makes me belly laugh, I don’t think anyone has seen that side.’

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Mike has been proving just how much of a supportive boyfriend he is as he watched Megan sing in front of thousands of people at Hyde Park over the weekend.

The reality star supported Michael Bublé at Barclays’ British Summer Time after her debut album shot to the top of the Country Music charts last week.

Mike posted a photo of Meg on stage next to the caption: ‘Proud’ and a love heart. AW!