Megan McKenna has slammed the cruel comments in the BEST way.

Our straight talking ‘gal Megan McKenna always knows how to keep it real.

And so, after the Essex ‘gal had found herself plagued with unfair body shaming trolls, Megan decided to speak out about her health issues – revealing she battles with IBS, which has led her to endure a fluctuation between extreme bloating and weight loss.

IBS, or Irritable Bowel Syndrome, is a common condition which affects the digestive system and causes bloating and stomach cramps.

According to the NHS website, it is usually a lifelong problem, and can have a big impact on your everyday life. However, diet changes and medicines can often help control the symptoms.

Speaking with the MailOnline, Megan has touched on how she felt after being targeted by body shaming trolls before she’d been diagnosed with IBS – sharing that the comments were ‘vile’.

The 25-year-old explained, ‘I didn’t know what it was and people were really criticising me, saying you look anorexic, you look skeletal, it’s disgusting’.

The former TOWIE babe then added, ‘It annoys me that people think they have the right to say it to me or have the right to call someone fat. The trolls online are vile’.

We could not agree more, Megs.

Megan then added that she had been ‘dealing with it in private’, having only been diagnosed with the condition last year.

Speaking of her experience with IBS, Megan continued, ‘When I get really bloated my belly can swell up to the point where I literally look two months pregnant’.

Before adding, ‘I can go from that extreme, to having a really bad belly and losing weight – because if you can’t keep [food] down, how are you going to keep it on?’.

We’re feeling for ‘ya, lady.

It’s been quite a week of press for our Megs, who has been forced to clap back at the allegations that her restaurant McK Grill has been closed down after money issues.

Taking to social media, Megan had shared that her eatery ‘has not closed‘ and will be ‘open for business as usual’.

You keep telling the trolls where to get off, Megs!