The Duchess of Sussex begs her father to ‘stop exploiting’ her marriage

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went public in 2016, her toxic family relationship has been splashed across the tabloids.

Just a fortnight ago, her father Thomas released a five-page letter reportedly written to him by the 37-year-old royal herself.

Thomas, 74, says he never planned on publicising the letter, dated August 2018, ‘out of respect’ for his daughter, but had to, after five of her friends blamed him for the feud.

So, was this letter Meghan’s attempt to heal the rift with her father (as her friends put it) or was it, in fact, a final warning to ‘freeze’ her family out for good?

‘You’ve broken my heart…’

Handwritten in calligraphic script, Meghan’s lengthy letter to her dad makes for an interesting read.

In it, she accuses him of breaking her heart ‘into a million pieces’, saying: ‘If you love me as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace.’

Despite her father’s claims that he has tried to contact her, she clearly denies this, and Thomas is keen to tell the public that her version of events are different to his.

In a recent interview, Thomas rubbished claims she ‘rallied’ round him and called him ‘20 times’ after his May heart attack, describing them as ‘completely false’.

Money talk

Meghan accuses her dad of asking for money, saying: ‘You sent me an email last October that said: “If I’ve depended too much on you for financial help then I’m sorry, but please could you help me more, not as a bargaining chip for my loyalty.”’

However, the former Hollywood lighting director insists his daughter – worth a reported $4m (£3.13m) before she married – never supported him financially.

‘Meghan’s given me cash gifts occasionally, but I never begged or asked for them,’ he said. ‘She would send money at Christmas, birthdays. It was a couple of grand here or there.’

Stop the press

In the past year, Thomas has given multiple interviews about their troubled relationship, and last May ahead of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, he allegedly staged several paparazzi pictures.

Meghan doesn’t hold back on this in the letter.

She writes: ‘Instead of speaking to me to accept this or any help, you stopped answering your phone and chose to only speak to tabloids.’

Although he admits selling stories was a ‘mistake’, Thomas hopes they can put it behind them.

The ‘other’ sister

The Duchess scolds her father for siding with her half-sister Samantha.

She writes: ‘On a daily basis, you fixated and clicked on the lies they were writing about me, especially those manufactured by your other daughter, who I barely know.

Calling Sam by her pet name, Babe, Thomas responds: ‘I have as much control over Babe… as I do over you!’

Let’s talk about Harry

Meghan makes it clear she isn’t happy with her father publicly ‘attacking’ her husband, insisting the prince has been ‘nothing but patient and understanding.’

In fact, there’s one part of the letter – where Meghan refers to her dad being trapped in a ‘rabbit hole’ – which he believes has been written by Harry, 34.

He says: ‘Americans don’t know what the hell “down the rabbit hole” means! That feels like pure Harry. This is not the girl I know. It’s not the way she talks.’